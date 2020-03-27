Money Matters – Small Business Covid-19 Debt Relief Fund

As from the 27th of March, South Africa is in a 21 day lockdown in an attempt to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. This has vast impacts and many business sectors are closed for 21 days, and in many cases, staff are not being paid. Small business owners still have overheads and some relief has been offered in terms of the Debt Relief Fund.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner



