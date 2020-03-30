No! Covid is not a trademark!

The trademarks COVIDBAN, CORONA GUARD and CORONA CARE were applied for at the South African Trade Marks Office between the 3rd and 16th of March 2020. According to Bernedette Versfeld, a partner at Weber Wentzel law firm – this is not a complete surprise. Versfeld says there are always opportunists rushing to register a trade mark and this time they are seeking to benefit from the biggest news story of our time.



Topic: No! Covid is not a trademark!



Guest: Bernadette Versfeld, A Partner at Webber Wentzel



