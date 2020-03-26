Lockdown update in the USA

Over 55 000 people have been infected in the USA, with close to 800 confirmed deaths as well, and health officials are warning that America could become the new epicenter of the virus after Europe. Abongile speaking to journalist Adrian Brune about how the lockdown is going in New York and what Donald Trump is doing to combat Covid-19



Topic: Lockdown update in USA



Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist - USA



