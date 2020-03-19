Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. But as we approach winter, the common cold and flu will also be doing the rounds. And given the Covid-19 outbreak, is it advisable that you also get a flu shot this winter? Especially those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients…



Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



