The financial impact of covid-19 on business

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has seen companies and businesses implement drastic measures to mitigate the impact. But according to Steyn McDowall, executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services, more than half of companies around the world do not have effective business continuity plans in place to combat an infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19.



Guest: Steyn McDowall, Executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services



