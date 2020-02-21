The Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Week

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate



The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for



the travel and tourism sector.



Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the



yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with



people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.



So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the



coming year and beyond, that should stand out.



https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

