The impact of load shedding and the rise in cost of electricity on the agriculture sector

Guest: Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape



Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast



Topic: The impact of load shedding and the rise in cost of electricity on the agriculture sector



Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape says the rise in cost of electricity is crippling to the agriculture sector. He says the fact that the cost of electricity has increased above inflation over the past decade, but product prices have not increased accordingly, confirms how serious the situation is. Effectively, it contributes to the cost-squeeze effect that agricultural producers find themselves in.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.