Implementation of POPIA

Guest: Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel



Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast



Topic: Implementation of POPIA



The Information Regulator has requested that the President declare that the remaining

provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act commence on 1 April 2020.

The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is South Africa’s data protection law.

Essentially, the purpose of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is to

protect people from harm by protecting their personal information. To stop their

money being stolen, to stop their identity being stolen, and generally to protect their

privacy, which is a fundamental human right. While certain sections of POPIA are already effective, including those provisions concerning the establishment of the Information Regulator and the manner in which regulations may be promulgated, the remaining provisions of POPIA are yet to become fully operational.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.