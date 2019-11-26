How to position your business in a depressed economy?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus The fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140. 14 January 2021 6:51 AM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How to position your business in a depressed economy?

How to position your business in a depressed economy?

26 November 2019 5:43 AM

Guest: Paul van den Berg, Marketing exec at Oliver
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: How to position your business in a depressed economy?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media

14 January 2021 6:11 AM

Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics

OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media. 
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump impeachment

14 January 2021 5:28 AM

Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President

Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his

role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother?

14 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)

A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly

in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern

Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk

formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1

million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.

 

While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life

until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national

spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether

a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

13 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks. 
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave

13 January 2021 5:23 AM

Guest : Mandla Shabangu

 

In his address regarding the country's response to the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, President Ramaphosa painted a grim picture of KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest
number of deaths in the country as well as a notable increase in new infections.
Denosa is decrying the provinces response to the second wave, citing staff shortages, inadequate and
poor PPE, lack of psychological support for staff as some of the issues faced by front-line workers.
Denosa KZN provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu joins weekend breakfast to discuss some of
the recommendations it hopes to be implemented at health-care facilities.
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/nursing-union-sheds-light-on-the-plight-of-front-
line-workers-56c5a253-6687-486a-be5b-45633eafb404

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage

13 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest:Lebogang Gaoaketse | Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank

Many consumers commonly misunderstand a balloon payment to make cars cheaper, or
it allows them to drive a vehicle they simply cannot afford. This is not what a balloon payment is
designed for. This type of payment is intended to assist with cash flow management at the start of a
finance agreement, but only if you can afford it. 
Explaining how you can use this choice of payment to your advantage is the Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank, Lebogang Goaaketse.
https://www.moneyweb.co.za/mymoney/moneyweb-personal-finance/how-to-use-balloon-payments-
to-your-advantage/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA records another spike in COVID-19 deaths as 806 more people succumb to virus

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo left fuming as inquiry own goal sees Singh dodge testimony for now

14 January 2021 7:02 AM

KZN Health Dept insists massive drop in active COVID-19 cases is accurate

14 January 2021 6:46 AM

Alcohol ban has eased burden on health facilities, says WC Health Dept

14 January 2021 6:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA