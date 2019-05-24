From the Continent: How to celebrate Africa Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell. 12 January 2021 9:26 AM
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19. 12 January 2021 7:13 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
From the Continent: How to celebrate Africa Day

From the Continent: How to celebrate Africa Day

24 May 2019 6:15 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  From the Continent: How to celebrate Africa Day

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First groups to get COVID-19 vaccine should include teacher

11 January 2021 6:09 AM

Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)

is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive

the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to

be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and

next month.

Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal consideration before you enter a joint property purchase Denoon Sampson | Founding member

11 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu 

As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a

family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a

personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering

such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!

Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run

us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WhatsApp new policy

8 January 2021 12:01 PM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over 880 teachers in Gauteng pulled out of marking matric exams

7 January 2021 9:54 AM

Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-linked police deaths concern union

7 January 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthy eating resolutions

7 January 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Yuri  Bhaga  | Certified Dietitian

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

