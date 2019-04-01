From the Continent: African Rallying behind Ethiopian Airlines

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg



As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and



a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also



being implemented.







Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s



Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a



week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell



Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.







Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,



joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

