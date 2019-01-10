2019 Travel Trends

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs

Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign

Today at 12:45

Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg

