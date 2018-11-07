US midterm elections: What you need to know

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



President Donald Trump wrapped up his whistle-stop tour of key battlegrounds yesterday as both parties prepare for an Election Day that’s being seen as a referendum on his presidency. Up for grabs in the most expensive midterms in U.S. history are all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 gubernatorial posts. Democrats hope to reclaim the House, while Republicans appear poised to keep the Senate. But many analysts are reluctant to make definitive predictions after polls failed in 2016, and observers worry the animosities laid bare by the campaign will linger.



