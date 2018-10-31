Pittsburgh residents and city leaders divided over imminent Trump visit

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune
President Donald Trump paid a solemn visit Tuesday to grieving Pittsburgh, where some local officials said his presence was unwelcome and where shouts of protest could be heard in the distance as he viewed memorials to the murdered victims. Trump went unaccompanied by a slate of elected leaders who declined invitations to join him. Instead he traveled alongside the first lady and prominent Jewish members of his administration -- including daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner -- to somberly lay stones atop the 11 Star of David markers planted in the ground outside the Tree of Life synagogue. The traditional Jewish practice was in remembrance of the victims of Saturday's shooting spree, the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history. Trump was greeted at the scene by the congregation's rabbi, Jeffrey Myers, and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. He lit candles in the synagogue's entryway, but did not venture into the sanctuary, which is still considered a crime scene..Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto — who said this week Trump should forestall a visit while burials begin — will not appear with Trump, according to his spokesman. With an 11-rally campaign itinerary set to begin later this week, the President has insisted that his events for Republican candidates not be canceled following the shooting and has told aides he is itching to hit the
Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and
a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also
being implemented.
Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s
Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a
week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell
Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.
Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,
joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.
Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education
The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open
safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department
has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the
world and would present their findings to NCCC.
Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic
Education
Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate
The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for
the travel and tourism sector.
Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the
yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with
people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.
So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the
coming year and beyond, that should stand out.
https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
