Pittsburgh residents and city leaders divided over imminent Trump visit

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



President Donald Trump paid a solemn visit Tuesday to grieving Pittsburgh, where some local officials said his presence was unwelcome and where shouts of protest could be heard in the distance as he viewed memorials to the murdered victims. Trump went unaccompanied by a slate of elected leaders who declined invitations to join him. Instead he traveled alongside the first lady and prominent Jewish members of his administration -- including daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner -- to somberly lay stones atop the 11 Star of David markers planted in the ground outside the Tree of Life synagogue. The traditional Jewish practice was in remembrance of the victims of Saturday's shooting spree, the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history. Trump was greeted at the scene by the congregation's rabbi, Jeffrey Myers, and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. He lit candles in the synagogue's entryway, but did not venture into the sanctuary, which is still considered a crime scene..Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto — who said this week Trump should forestall a visit while burials begin — will not appear with Trump, according to his spokesman. With an 11-rally campaign itinerary set to begin later this week, the President has insisted that his events for Republican candidates not be canceled following the shooting and has told aides he is itching to hit the



