Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as justice of the U.S supreme court

Judge Brett Kavanaugh was promptly sworn in by both Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy — the court’s longtime swing vote — in a private ceremony after confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday by one of the slimmest margins in American history. As a chorus of women in the Senate’s public galleries repeatedly interrupted the proceedings with cries of “Shame!,” somber-looking senators voted 50 to 48 — almost entirely along party lines — to elevate Judge Kavanaugh. He now locks in the most solid conservative majority on the court in more than 50 years after capping a rancorous battle that began as a debate over judicial ideology and concluded with a national reckoning over sexual misconduct. President Donald Trump was exuberant. “He’s going to go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court justice for many years,” he told reporters. But Trump also derided the sizable protests against Judge Kavanaugh on the steps of the Supreme Court and the Capitol as “phony stuff.” "Women, I feel, were in many ways stronger than the men in this fight,” he said. “Women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh. Outraged.”



Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.