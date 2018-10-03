Trump not acceptable if Kavanaugh lied

The F.B.I. should interview anybody that they want within reason, but you have to say within reason.” That’s what President Trump authorized when he ordered “a very comprehensive” F.B.I. investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against his nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. Earlier, the White House and Senate Republicans had given the F.B.I. a list of just four people to question. Kavanaugh’s former classmates have offered conflicting public reports of his drinking during college, and Senate Democrats suggested a list of two dozen witnesses who should be interviewed to make the FBI’s inquiry “credible.” Republicans accused them of obstructionism, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted, “We’ll be voting this week.” The president said he would not object if the bureau wanted to question Judge Kavanaugh or even a third accuser, a woman who was left off the initial witness list.



Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



