Hurricane Florence wind and rain begin battering North Carolina

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



Although wind speeds have dropped to 110 miles per hour and the storm’s been downgraded to Category 2, forecasters warn that Hurricane Florence's wind field is widening. “This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast,” said one FEMA administrator. Even by major hurricane standards, Florence is a beast like no other. From late Thursday through early Sunday, Florence will travel literally slower than a walking pace (2 to 3 mph on average) and the coastal Carolinas will suffer more than 24 hours of hurricane-force winds and storm surge. By Thursday morning, hurricane-force winds extended 80 miles beyond the center of Florence meaning more people, structures and land will be subject to the dangerous winds. Florence's storm 20-foot surge is actually the biggest problem — a wall of seawater that could fall on and swallow parts of the coast. Any storm surge taller than 12 feet is life-threatening. Finally, Florence will unload up to 40 inches of rain in parts of North Carolina. By comparison, Washington, D.C., gets an average of 40 inches of rain per year. North Carolina is also home to 9 million pigs across 2,300 farms creating 10 billion pounds of waste annually creating “manure lagoons” and flushing their contents into estuaries



