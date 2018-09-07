Officials rush to assure Trump they didn't pen op-ed criticizing him

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



President Trump continued to lash out over an anonymous Op-Ed essay in The New York Times, written by a senior Trump official. Top administration officials were quick to deny writing the piece, including Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet members Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis and Steven Mnuchin. A senior Trump administration official, in an anonymous dispatch, says he and “many Trump appointees” believe the “president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic” and are working to thwart “his misguided impulses.” “Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the piece concluded. Trump demanded the newspaper hand over the author “for National Security purposes,” suggesting they committed treason.



