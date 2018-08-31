US Open heat raises concerns for fans, gender rule questions for players

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



Conditions at the US Open continues to be described as “dangerous" as five men had to retire from their first-round matches on Tuesday because of heat-related issues. Temperatures close to 38C (100F) in New York were made more stifling by humidity levels of over 50 percent. The conditions led to tournament organisers implementing an extreme heat policy in men's matches for the first time. Former world number one, Novak Djokovic and his Hungarian opponent Marton Fucsovics were the first players to take a break after both suffered in the high temperatures. The Serb revealed that they used the time to sit in cold baths together. "Marton and I... were naked in the ice baths and it was a quite wonderful feeling.” Djokovic said.



