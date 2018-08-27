Multiple fatalities in Florida mass shooting

Zain Johnson speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., that was hosting a live gaming event. Also killed was the gunman, whom the police identified as 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, Md. He took his own life, the authorities said. Two other people were wounded while fleeing the crowded restaurant as the shooting broke out. The shooting unfolded in dramatic fashion during a live stream of the gaming tournament. Just before the shots were heard, a red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players, who was wearing white headphones and a red sweatshirt. The video of the players then disappeared.



