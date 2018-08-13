Unite the right rally, protesters outnumber white nationalists in Washington, D.C.

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



After weeks of hype, white supremacists managed to muster just a couple of dozen supporters on Sunday in the nation’s capital for the first anniversary of their deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va. — greatly outnumbered by counterprotesters, police officers and news media. As the right-wing agitator Jason Kessler and perhaps 20 fellow members of the far right — some wearing bright red “Make America Great Again” hats, some draped in American flags — marched under heavy police escort to their heavily protected area near the White House, however, almost no one got the sense that the nation’s divisions were any closer to healing. Kessler expects 400 followers to join him in Lafayette Park, but instead, he mostly brought out police in force to separate white sympathizers “very scared for their safety” from black-clad, masked and helmeted anti-fascist protesters known as antifa.



