We're going plastic bag free, says SPAR

Today at 14:35
Diesel particulate filters (DPF): what you need to know
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Today at 15:20
EWN: Former Eskom CEO Koko returns to state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
Extended alcohol ban will impact small craft brewers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nick Smith Soul Barrel, board member of Craft Brewers Association of South Africa
Today at 15:50
Proudly South African invention, named OxERA to assist ICU and high care facilities in the fight against COVID-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Craig Parker, working in anaesthetics
Today at 16:10
Provincial command council gives update on Covid-19 in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Mellado,Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, professor at Wits and Senio
Today at 16:20
My Town: Star Nissan Vereeniging
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Strauss. Dealer Principal of Star Nissan Vereeniging.
Today at 16:40
COVID-19 Lock Down: How To Manage Your Relationships
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mirriam Close , specialist psychiatrist & director of behavioral health institute
Today at 16:50
National Taxi Alliance wants government to prioritise taxi operators and taxi rank officials when the country receives a Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 17:10
Home Affairs visits Lembombo port of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Njabulo Nzuza, Home Affairs Deputy Minister
Today at 17:20
The Health Justice Initiative raises concerns on the acquisition and rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Trump's business empire crumbling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brookes Specter - Us Politics And Foreign Policy Specialist at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
