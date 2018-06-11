Justin Trudeau's G7 comments that angered Donald Trump

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



The “international order is being challenged,” lamented European Council President Donald Tusk, “by its main architect and guarantor.” That’s the concern coming out of the Group of 7 summit in Canada that ended on Saturday. It began Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump urging fellow leaders to readmit Russia, ejected in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea. While new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with Trump, Tusk said E.U. nations would remain unified in their message — especially their opposition to new trade tariffs Trump’s imposing on America’s closest allies. A day after leaving, however, Trump caused more duress after he threatened to pull the US out of a joint communique that references a number of shared priorities, including that free, fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment, while creating reciprocal benefits, are key engines for growth and job creation." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas "We have seen this with the climate agreement or the Iran deal. In a matter of seconds, you can destroy trust with 280 Twitter characters. To build that up again will take much longer," he told reporters in Berlin



