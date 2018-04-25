Trumps host French President Emmanuel Macron in elegant first state dinner

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



Trump and Macron Bromance: Intensive talks and elaborate displays of bonhomie between President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday failed to yield clarity on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has derided and Macron hopes to salvage. But the two leaders sought to play up in their body language the image of a global "bromance." The persistent back-patting, handshaking and pecks on the cheek may have backfired, however, ultimately assumed a competitive undertone, with the germ-averse Trump happily flicking a flake of dandruff from Macron's navy suit. Macron arrived as France, Germany and the United Kingdom -- key signatories to the deal -- are in the midst of negotiations with the US aimed at assuaging some of Trump's concerns, but large gaps still remain. Trump has decried the deal as failing to address Iran's ballistic missile program or its support of terror groups in the Middle East.







