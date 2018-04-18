Tunisia startup Act to boost African tech ecosystem

Abs speaks to Sokhu Sibiya from the continent with Africa.com
Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and
a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also
being implemented.
Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s
Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a
week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell
Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.
Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,
joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.
Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education
The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open
safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department
has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the
world and would present their findings to NCCC.
Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic
Education
Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate
The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for
the travel and tourism sector.
Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the
yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with
people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.
So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the
coming year and beyond, that should stand out.
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
