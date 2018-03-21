Maryland school officer stops armed student who shot 2 others

Abs speaks to the US report with Adrian Brune



Great Mills High School, near a weather-beaten water tower in southern Maryland, became the latest scene of a school shooting, a little over a month after a teenager killed 14 students and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A male student at a high school in Maryland shot a 16-year-old girl he knew with a handgun on Tuesday, spurring a confrontation with an armed deputy stationed at the school, the authorities said. When the chaos was over, perhaps a minute after it began, the girl was critically injured, a 14-year-old boy was hurt and the gunman, whom the authorities identified as Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, was fatally wounded. It seemed a “prior relationship” had existed between the gunman and the female victim, although he did not say what it was. The sheriff said she was in the intensive care unit “with life-threatening critical injuries.”







