Will Jared Kushner get his top security clearance back?

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune



President Donald Trump is reported asking chief of staff John Kelly for help in pushing his daughter and son-in-law out of the White House, according to a story in the The New York Times late last week. According to the paper, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with his son-in-law Kushner after his top secret security clearance was downgraded, in addition to a report detailing that officials from four countries had discussed ways to manipulate him during their dealings on foreign policy. White House aids have also said that Trump has vented at times that the couple should have never come to the White House and should leave. Kelly has also grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka Trump and did not look kindly on her recent trip to South Korea. The feelings appear to be mutual, as the president's daughter was reportedly preparing for a "death match" against Kelly.



