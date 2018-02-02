Republican memo a bid to ensure FBI surveillance conducted correctly

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune



FBI Abused Power Memo Says: President Trump is expected to approve the release of a controversial congressional memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI, and House Republicans are likely to make it public on Friday. The memo, which has created a political firestorm, suggests that the origins of special counsel Robert S. Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election were tainted by political bias. It alleges that the FBI, when obtaining a surveillance warrant on then-candidate Donald Trump, relied in some part on a dossier of allegations that was underwritten by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Trump has read the GOP memo and once he formally approves its release, the White House will transmit it back to the House Intelligence Committee, which has the authority to make it public.intelligence officials, who warn the memo distorts facts and could jeopardize intelligence-gathering information.



