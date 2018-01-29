Why Donald Trump's boring speech at Davos was a win for him

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune



President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the removal of special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating potential Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, last June, he backed off when White House counsel Donald McGahn threatened to quit, according to an investigation by the New York Times that came out last week. Trump argued that Mueller had conflicts of interest, including giving up his membership at one of Trump’s golf clubs in 2011. Rather than express reasoning, however, he swatted away questions of impropriety and took a victory lap at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday. On most fronts, his pro-growth, pro-America message — scripted by his economic team — was calm, coherent words designed to reassure foreign skeptics. Once he took questions, however, the blustery, discursive words aggravated hot-button issues like immigration, and struck fear that the long-running Trump bump could become the Trump tumble.



