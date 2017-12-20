Trump unveils national security plan, blasts previous presidents

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune from Manhattan in New York City



President Donald Trump on Monday framed his foreign policy as an extension of his populist economic message, lambasting past presidents and trumpeting his own achievements during a speech meant to outline the guiding principles of his national security strategy. The congressionally-mandated strategy document, which security aides to Trump began preparing shortly after he entered office, spells out overarching themes for Trump's foreign policy. Overall, the document reiterates his view that Americans have been left behind as a result of decisions made by past administrations, including on immigration, the Iran nuclear deal, and trade pacts. Congress requires the President to deliver a National Security Strategy that outlines the guiding principles of the administration's foreign policy. Trump's two immediate predecessors did not present their strategies in person, opting instead to present them in writing to lawmakers and the public, but Trump determined that a major address would help underscore his campaign promises of protecting American interests.



