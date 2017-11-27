'Impeach Trump' billboards go up in Times Square

Impeach Trump Billboards: From now until New Year's Eve, for 10 minutes every hour, ads calling for the impeachment of President Trump will greet the masses of mostly tourists from other parts of the country moving through Times Square in the heart of Manhattan. The digital billboards are paid for by billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer's political group Need to Impeach. Steyer will spend $20 million on the billboards and television ads, which ask citizens to sign a petition urging elected officials to impeach Trump. Steyer told Bloomberg Politics that "no one is standing up for what the overwhelming number of Americans think." Trump attacked Steyer on Twitter.“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning, never wins elections!” Trump tweeted last month.



