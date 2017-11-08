Texas church gunman sent threatening texts to in-laws, officials say

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune
Texas Shooter: The man accused of killing 26 people including an 18-month-old child at a Texas church had sent threatening text messages to his in-laws who sometimes attended the house of worship before launching the latest U.S. mass shooting, officials said on Monday. “The mother-in-law attended the church. We know he sent threatening ... that she had received threatening text messages from him.” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters.The gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his wife and child and sentenced to 12 months confinement. He received a “bad conduct” discharge in 2014 and shouldn’t have been able to buy a gun due to his criminal record. But the Air Force, which discharged Kelley for assaulting his wife and child, failed to record that information in the correct database. Things that remain unclear are the identity of the neighbor who exchanged fire with Kelley before he fled and whether or not the gunshot wound that killed Kelley was self-inflicted or the result of the chase.
Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and
a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also
being implemented.
Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s
Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a
week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell
Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.
Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,
joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.
Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education
The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open
safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department
has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the
world and would present their findings to NCCC.
Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic
Education
Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate
The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for
the travel and tourism sector.
Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the
yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with
people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.
So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the
coming year and beyond, that should stand out.
https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
