Trump labels US justice system 'laughingstock

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune



Terror Attack: Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed charges accusing Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov with terror-related offenses and of carrying out a long-planned plot, spurred by Islamic State propaganda videos, after Tuesday’s terror attack on the West Side highway that killed eight and wounded 12. The charges placed the case in federal court even as President Trump denounced the American criminal justice system and said Saipov should be sent to Guantanamo Bay. The U.S. attorney characterized Saipov, who allegedly requested to hang an ISIS flag in his hospital room, as a voracious consumer and meticulous student of ISIS propaganda. F.B.I. agents found 90 videos, including of ISIS fighters killing prisoners and of instructions for making an explosive device on his mobile. They also discovered 3,800 images, among them some of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS. Investigators say Saipov began planning the attack about a year ago and, after taking a test run in a Home Depot rental truck last week, chose Halloween to carry it out because more people would be on the streets.



