Kelly defends Trump's call to Gold Star widow

Trump Fires Back Over Soldier Calls: “He knew what he signed up for.” Those were President Trump’s words to Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger two weeks ago. During Trump’s five-minute call to Johnson, he admitted that “it hurts anyway” — but his comments have been criticized for insensitivity. Trump immediately took to Twitter, asserting that President Obama didn’t call the families of fallen soldiers and suggesting that reporters ask his chief of staff, General John Kelly, whose son was killed in action, if Obama called him. Trump has previously attacked Gold Star families — families of fallen soldiers — but another Washington Post story recently emerged that he promised $25,000 to a slain serviceman’s father, but didn’t actually pay until reporters raised questions about it. While not the cases of all past presidents, it became precedent during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars,for the Commander-in-Chief to call the families of soldiers killed in particularly devastating instances of warfare, a ritual that has taken on important symbolism in the U.S.



