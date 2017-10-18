Remembering PAC anti-pass activist Philip Kgosana

Guest: Bani Kgosana Son of apartheid activist Phillip Kgosana
Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics
OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media.
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics
Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President
Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his
role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick
Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)
A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly
in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern
Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk
formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1
million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.
While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life
until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national
spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether
a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother
Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks.
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.
Guest : Mandla Shabangu
In his address regarding the country's response to the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, President Ramaphosa painted a grim picture of KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest
number of deaths in the country as well as a notable increase in new infections.
Denosa is decrying the provinces response to the second wave, citing staff shortages, inadequate and
poor PPE, lack of psychological support for staff as some of the issues faced by front-line workers.
Denosa KZN provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu joins weekend breakfast to discuss some of
the recommendations it hopes to be implemented at health-care facilities.
Guest:Lebogang Gaoaketse | Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank
Many consumers commonly misunderstand a balloon payment to make cars cheaper, or
it allows them to drive a vehicle they simply cannot afford. This is not what a balloon payment is
designed for. This type of payment is intended to assist with cash flow management at the start of a
finance agreement, but only if you can afford it.
Explaining how you can use this choice of payment to your advantage is the Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank, Lebogang Goaaketse.
Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and
a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also
being implemented.
Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s
Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a
week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell
Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.
Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,
joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.
Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education
The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open
safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department
has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the
world and would present their findings to NCCC.
Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic
Education
Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate
The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for
the travel and tourism sector.
Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the
yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with
people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.
So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the
coming year and beyond, that should stand out.
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
