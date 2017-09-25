Early Breakfast Social Media Report

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
State Capture Commission scores another embarrassing own goal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Right to cancel January holiday bookings with no penalty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year The Isasa said private schools would be offering a hybrid education model including online and on-campus learning to safeguard pup... 13 January 2021 4:20 PM
Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just ov... 13 January 2021 2:50 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Early Breakfast Social Media Report

Early Breakfast Social Media Report

25 September 2017 6:23 AM

Abs chats to Rafiq with regards to what's trending online.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

13 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks. 
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave

13 January 2021 5:23 AM

Guest : Mandla Shabangu

 

In his address regarding the country's response to the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, President Ramaphosa painted a grim picture of KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest
number of deaths in the country as well as a notable increase in new infections.
Denosa is decrying the provinces response to the second wave, citing staff shortages, inadequate and
poor PPE, lack of psychological support for staff as some of the issues faced by front-line workers.
Denosa KZN provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu joins weekend breakfast to discuss some of
the recommendations it hopes to be implemented at health-care facilities.
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/nursing-union-sheds-light-on-the-plight-of-front-
line-workers-56c5a253-6687-486a-be5b-45633eafb404

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage

13 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest:Lebogang Gaoaketse | Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank

Many consumers commonly misunderstand a balloon payment to make cars cheaper, or
it allows them to drive a vehicle they simply cannot afford. This is not what a balloon payment is
designed for. This type of payment is intended to assist with cash flow management at the start of a
finance agreement, but only if you can afford it. 
Explaining how you can use this choice of payment to your advantage is the Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank, Lebogang Goaaketse.
https://www.moneyweb.co.za/mymoney/moneyweb-personal-finance/how-to-use-balloon-payments-
to-your-advantage/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First groups to get COVID-19 vaccine should include teacher

11 January 2021 6:09 AM

Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)

is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive

the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to

be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and

next month.

Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal consideration before you enter a joint property purchase Denoon Sampson | Founding member

11 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu 

As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a

family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a

personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering

such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!

Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run

us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WhatsApp new policy

8 January 2021 12:01 PM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

Local

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

Africa

EWN Highlights

Some ANCYL members to open case against Tshwane leaders over COVID-19 poster

13 January 2021 6:01 PM

SALBA to apply for break in paying excise duties

13 January 2021 5:42 PM

US, UN press Uganda on rights ahead of election

13 January 2021 5:07 PM

