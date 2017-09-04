North Korea nuclear test spurs emergency security council session

Congress, Relief and the Wall: President Donald Trump’s administration has awarded the first contracts for its promised wall along the Mexican border. Receiving between $400,000 and $500,000 each, four construction companies now have the job of building a concrete prototype 30 feet long and about 30 feet tall — one that could prevent tunneling beneath it. The president’s made non-funding the border barrier a deal-breaker in budget negotiations, leaving Congress to raise the debt ceiling and formulate a spending package by Sept. 30 to avoid government shut-down. To kick things off, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders will meet Wednesday with the chief executive, who has also requested an initial $7.8 billion for Texas hurricane relief. All of it leaves a Harvey-sized mess in DC.







