Harvey weakens leaves Houston facing weeks and months of Recovery

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune



While Houston’s flooding recedes, Harvey is on the move, expected to dump as much as eight inches of rain across Louisiana and Mississippi today. New Orleans, which isn’t in its path, has organized relief efforts for the 17,000 people homeless in Houston in solidarity. Those around the Arkema chemical plant were evacuated after its organic peroxide overheated and ignited without power for refrigeration and explosions at the plant. Despite the black plumes of smoke, the US environment agency said there was "no sign of dangerous toxicity”. There was a danger of price gouging, however. The reported price for a case of bottled water was $99 at one Houston store, as residents make numerous reports to the state attorney general’s office. In a role reversal, Mexico has offered food, boats and volunteers in the wake of the storm. While Trump may wince, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has accepted, and Mexico’s consul in Austin says his nation “looks forward to doing its share.” Venezuela has also offered $5 million in aid via its U.S.-based company Citgo — perhaps in part because recent U.S. sanctions mean Caracas can’t repatriate its profits anyway. And baseball is back. The Astros manager A.J. Hinch says his team will return to Minute Maid Park in Houston Saturday, despite rumors that the games would be moved to Florida in a double-header against the New York Mets will be the team’s first home game since Hurricane Harvey. First responders have been allocated 5,000 tickets for the game.



