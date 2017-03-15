Trump earned more than $150 million in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes

The John Perlman Show
Today at 14:50
Music with CHANÉ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CHANÉ - Music Artist
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Minister of health visits KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Helpmekaar school visited by Panyaza Lesufi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Gift of the Givers hands over doctor's quarters in Bisho
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Petrol Attendant Gives His Own Car To Distressed Mom So She Can Fetch Her Kids
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Laine Herman
Today at 15:50
Father arrested for rushing to buy baby formula during curfew to sue police
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 16:10
Minister Nzimande briefs media on plans for reopening of higher education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Blade Nzimande (C/o Ishmael - 072 566 0827)
Today at 16:20
Are South Africans still not being protected from fake sanitisers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Lisa Korsten, Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology
Today at 16:50
The Government Employees Medical Scheme interdict the public release of an interim report about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 17:20
Evidence that banks sell repossessed houses for cents in the rand
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The annual Flux T.R.E.N.D.S six key pillars of the state we're in
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
