What to expect in the #Budget2017 speech

Today at 12:05 Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is visiting Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein. It follows reports that the college sent out a newsletter to parents informing them that learners should return to school today The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education

Today at 12:10 Dip In Live: MINISTER BLADE NZIMANDE TO HOST A MEDIA BRIEFING OUTLINING CABINET DECISIONS ON PLANS FOR THE REOPENING OF THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING INSTITUTIONS, THE DEVELOPMENTS AND CONTRIBUTION OF SCIENCE AND INNOVATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 12:15 Liquor Trader Formations requests meeting with Ramaphosa over alcohol ban The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

Today at 12:15 Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Nissen

Today at 12:23 SA funeral parlours consider buying coffins from neighbouring countries The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

Today at 12:23 Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

Today at 12:27 EWN Story: Stigma related to Covid-19- The multiple loss families experience... [Audio] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 Neil Agget inquest resumes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....

Today at 12:37 [Audio] DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen MP, announces the launch of the DA’s legal action regarding national government’s vaccine procurement and rollout strategy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 Are Independent schools ready for a return to campus? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lebogang Montjane

Today at 12:40 How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

Today at 12:41 It's who you know - ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal- The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks

Today at 12:45 Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana

Today at 12:52 CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:07 On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nomawonga Khumalo

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 13:40 Food - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sergio Luiz

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

