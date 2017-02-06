This South African Opera singer will leave you in Awe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
SA funeral parlours consider buying coffins from neighbouring countries
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:23
Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:27
EWN Story: Stigma related to Covid-19- The multiple loss families experience... [Audio]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Today at 12:37
[Audio] DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen MP, announces the launch of the DA’s legal action regarding national government’s vaccine procurement and rollout strategy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Are Independent schools ready for a return to campus?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebogang Montjane
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:41
It's who you know - ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:45
Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Latest Local
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable. 18 January 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die The Department of Health also announced that 12, 267 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. 18 January 2021 6:48 AM
Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. 15 January 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
This South African Opera singer will leave you in Awe

This South African Opera singer will leave you in Awe

6 February 2017 5:36 AM

Guest: Sunrise Africa – Africa report – Sokhu Sibiya

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling

18 January 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the

Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to

15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private

schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

18 January 2021 5:32 AM

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6

percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with

34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home

country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.

 

 

More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella

body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in

countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Buying or selling a distressed property

18 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Hester van der Merwe | Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners

Whether you are a buyer hoping to substantial bargain or a home owner you

who has fallen into some financial peril, doing research is vital when looking at a distressed

property. Most banks regard a property as being “in distress” after three missed mortgage

payments in a row. There are many different parties involved in the selling of distressed

properties and the situation can pan out in a few different ways.

Hester van der Merwe is a certified financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

15 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Andile Ndlovu | Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

"Remember when..." is a new podcast that narrates a walk down memory

lane. In each episode, host Andile Ndlovu’s revisits different cultural phenomena from

Penny Heyns winning gold at the 1996 Olympics to a controversial and very popular TV

series Yizo Yizo that aired between 1999 and 2004. The show is a satisfying deep dive into

South African popular culture sprinkled with nostalgia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FEDSAS on the postponement of re-opening of public schools

15 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The National Coronavirus Command Council wants the reopening of schools

to be postponed by two weeks. Public schools are supposed to open on the 27 January.

The NCCC would like to push out to the 15 February, in anticipation that the second wave

of conoid-19 infections would have started to decline.

Paul Colditz is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Micro resolutions, an easier way to reach your fitness goals

15 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Worried about having made a fitness New Years Resolutions you may not stick to? Your

favourite Fitness Enthusiast has a different take to pace you towards your goals. Tune in

for perfect, bite-sized fitness wisdom you can't miss, with Liezel van der Westhuizen this

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media

14 January 2021 6:11 AM

Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics

OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media. 
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump impeachment

14 January 2021 5:28 AM

Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President

Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his

role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother?

14 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)

A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly

in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern

Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk

formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1

million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.

 

While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life

until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national

spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether

a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

13 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks. 
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die

Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom

