Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some houses in Soweto were sold for R100 and even R10. Why would banks do this? Journalist Ciaran Ryan says there are accusations of a syndicate from the sheriff's offices in cahoots with people in the banks. 18 January 2021 7:42 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight The power utility said on Monday that load shedding would be suspended from 23:00 tonight as generation capacity improved. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Universities to reopen in mid-March - Nzimande The minister said all tertiary institutions had aligned their 2021 academic calendar with the release of the matric exams results,... 18 January 2021 5:49 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

18 January 2021 5:32 AM

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6

percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with

34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home

country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.

 

 

More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella

body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in

countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies

19 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow

The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting

find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the

MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its

centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and

releases huge amounts of energy from this region.

Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the

lead author of the research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry

19 January 2021 5:05 AM

Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector

will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from

the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and

travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental

industry.

Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling

18 January 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the

Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to

15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private

schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Buying or selling a distressed property

18 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Hester van der Merwe | Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners

Whether you are a buyer hoping to substantial bargain or a home owner you

who has fallen into some financial peril, doing research is vital when looking at a distressed

property. Most banks regard a property as being “in distress” after three missed mortgage

payments in a row. There are many different parties involved in the selling of distressed

properties and the situation can pan out in a few different ways.

Hester van der Merwe is a certified financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

15 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Andile Ndlovu | Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

"Remember when..." is a new podcast that narrates a walk down memory

lane. In each episode, host Andile Ndlovu’s revisits different cultural phenomena from

Penny Heyns winning gold at the 1996 Olympics to a controversial and very popular TV

series Yizo Yizo that aired between 1999 and 2004. The show is a satisfying deep dive into

South African popular culture sprinkled with nostalgia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FEDSAS on the postponement of re-opening of public schools

15 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The National Coronavirus Command Council wants the reopening of schools

to be postponed by two weeks. Public schools are supposed to open on the 27 January.

The NCCC would like to push out to the 15 February, in anticipation that the second wave

of conoid-19 infections would have started to decline.

Paul Colditz is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Micro resolutions, an easier way to reach your fitness goals

15 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Worried about having made a fitness New Years Resolutions you may not stick to? Your

favourite Fitness Enthusiast has a different take to pace you towards your goals. Tune in

for perfect, bite-sized fitness wisdom you can't miss, with Liezel van der Westhuizen this

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media

14 January 2021 6:11 AM

Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics

OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media. 
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump impeachment

14 January 2021 5:28 AM

Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President

Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his

role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight

Local

EWN Highlights

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent

19 January 2021 5:31 AM

Private schools are not breaking the law by reopening - Isasa

18 January 2021 8:48 PM

Sanef recommends 'Sunday Times' apologises to those named in dodgy stories

18 January 2021 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA