Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum
President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to
oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by
Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate
more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is
streamlined.
Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...
Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the
announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to
prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom
and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the
new schooling year.
Guest : Duane Bernard | Representative at Uber Driver Partners association
Uber Eats drivers plan a nationwide strike on Friday, with plans to picket at
fast-food outlets, and at Uber’s head office, as they demand an increase in their fees. Last
month, drivers brought deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest of a
sharp fall in their income over recent months, after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.
Duane Bernard is a representative for the Uber Driver Partners association
Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow
The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting
find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the
MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its
centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and
releases huge amounts of energy from this region.
Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the
lead author of the research.
Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)
It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector
will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from
the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and
travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental
industry.
Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing
Association.
Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the
Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to
15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private
schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the
National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.
Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools
Association.
Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6
percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with
34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.
Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home
country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.
More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella
body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in
countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland
Guest : Hester van der Merwe | Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Whether you are a buyer hoping to substantial bargain or a home owner you
who has fallen into some financial peril, doing research is vital when looking at a distressed
property. Most banks regard a property as being “in distress” after three missed mortgage
payments in a row. There are many different parties involved in the selling of distressed
properties and the situation can pan out in a few different ways.
Hester van der Merwe is a certified financial planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Guest : Andile Ndlovu | Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu
"Remember when..." is a new podcast that narrates a walk down memory
lane. In each episode, host Andile Ndlovu’s revisits different cultural phenomena from
Penny Heyns winning gold at the 1996 Olympics to a controversial and very popular TV
series Yizo Yizo that aired between 1999 and 2004. The show is a satisfying deep dive into
South African popular culture sprinkled with nostalgia.
Guest : Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
The National Coronavirus Command Council wants the reopening of schools
to be postponed by two weeks. Public schools are supposed to open on the 27 January.
The NCCC would like to push out to the 15 February, in anticipation that the second wave
of conoid-19 infections would have started to decline.
Paul Colditz is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African schools.