Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Dlamini-Zuma fails to respond to AfriForum, Solidarity on vaccine plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 17:20
Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's keeps repo rate flat.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Seeff Properties: SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" will hurt the property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samuel Seeff - Chairman at Seeff Properties
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
SA faces ginger shortage. Ginger sales surge by 600% since the start of second Covid-19 Wave at Food Lovers Market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Coppin - Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu Gauteng ANC deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says they relied on Mthembu to raise issues with calmness. 21 January 2021 4:33 PM
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5% In November 2020 the bank also announced that it would make no changes to the repo rate. 21 January 2021 3:44 PM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week

19 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Duane Bernard | Representative at Uber Driver Partners association

Uber Eats drivers plan a nationwide strike on Friday, with plans to picket at

fast-food outlets, and at Uber’s head office, as they demand an increase in their fees. Last

month, drivers brought deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest of a

sharp fall in their income over recent months, after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.

 

Duane Bernard is a representative for the Uber Driver Partners association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies

19 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow

The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting

find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the

MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its

centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and

releases huge amounts of energy from this region.

Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the

lead author of the research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry

19 January 2021 5:05 AM

Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector

will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from

the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and

travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental

industry.

Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling

18 January 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the

Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to

15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private

schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

18 January 2021 5:32 AM

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6

percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with

34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home

country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.

 

 

More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella

body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in

countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu

Local

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Local

Health Department can't confirm nor deny that SA will pay more for vaccine

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury asks Parly for extension to submit annual financial statements

21 January 2021 4:46 PM

OBITUARY: Jackson Mthembu, a deft politician and defender of the Constitution

21 January 2021 4:21 PM

Mbalula remembers Bheki Ntuli: ‘He was a servant for the people’

21 January 2021 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA