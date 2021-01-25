Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Fibroids
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Gynaecologist Specialising in Aesthetic /Cosmetic Gynaecology MBChB (Natal) FCOG (SA) Msc Internat
Today at 21:10
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma' Sydney Mufamadi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24’s Karyn Maughan. 25 January 2021 6:31 PM
Doctors worried that people come to hospitals too late when very sick - MEC Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visits Nasrec Field Hospital to assess the facility's response to COVID-19. 25 January 2021 1:52 PM
Maimane's OSA won't contest municipal elections, to back independent candidates Mmusi Maimane said that One South Africa’s support for independents will be in the form of financial and other resources. 25 January 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
Veteran American TV and radio broadcaster Larry King passes away King's media company, Ora, announced his death on Saturday in a statement issued on his Twitter account. 23 January 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it. 25 January 2021 3:27 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

Property: If you can, why you should invest in property this year

25 January 2021 5:04 AM

Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,

are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding

to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,

says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the

leap into property this year.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

22 January 2021 6:11 AM

Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the

table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already

looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training

22 January 2021 5:08 AM

Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your

favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and

Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Extraordinary submissions – the State Security Agency funded Jacob Zuma'

Business Opinion Politics Local

New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged'

Business Opinion

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AfriForum approaches court to have Ivermectin used to treat COVID-19

25 January 2021 6:57 PM

Teen describes how Thoriso Themane was assaulted

25 January 2021 6:45 PM

Putin denies he owns 'palace' as Navalny aides urge fresh rallies

25 January 2021 5:59 PM

