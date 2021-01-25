Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party
Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding
of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the
Independent Electoral Commission.
Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser
Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root
have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per
kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what
affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.
Low interest rates, subdued property prices, and plenty of stock available,
are the makings of 2021 being the best property investment climate in fifty years. Adding
to that, Craig Mott is the Cape Town regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group,
says leverage, low risk and excellent growth prospect are reasons why you should take the
leap into property this year.
Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the
table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already
looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.
Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma
Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your
favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and
Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.
Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the
coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.
Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription
in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription
that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal
prosecution.
Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators
could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now
all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.
Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.
Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.
To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-
Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on
its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to
COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.
Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum
President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to
oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by
Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate
more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is
streamlined.
Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...
Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the
announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to
prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom
and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the
new schooling year.