Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

Today at 15:40 Constitutional Court orders Zuma to appear at Zondo Commission Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town

Today at 15:50 MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting

Today at 16:10 #Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani

Today at 16:20 Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report

Today at 16:40 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

Today at 17:10 SA scientists confirm UK's Covid-19 variant has been identified and found locally Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ken Borland, Freelance Cricket writer

Today at 18:08 Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:50 Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

Today at 19:09 Launch of The Side Hustle fund. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

