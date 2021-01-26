Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Constitutional Court orders Zuma to appear at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting
Today at 16:10
#Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani
Today at 16:20
Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 17:10
SA scientists confirm UK's Covid-19 variant has been identified and found locally
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ken Borland, Freelance Cricket writer
Today at 18:08
Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot of omissions in Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report. 28 January 2021 12:01 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
View all Local
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 1:02 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

26 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)

The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement  by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Ivermectin given the green light for controlled compassionate use

28 January 2021 6:18 AM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?

28 January 2021 5:10 AM

Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public. 
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

27 January 2021 6:08 AM

The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings.             Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality

27 January 2021 5:27 AM

Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities

27 January 2021 5:16 AM

While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

26 January 2021 5:38 AM

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.   
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

26 January 2021 5:01 AM

Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum

The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has  put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stefan Veldsman | Farmer at AgriManzi

25 January 2021 6:03 AM

Is South Africa is in the midst of a ginger shortage, prices for the popular root

have certainly more than doubled. Before covid-19, it was retailing at around R70 per

kilogram, now it is around R400. AgriManzi farmer, Stefan Veldsman talks about what

affect this surge in demand has had on its growers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Right2Know, Political Party Funding Act is long overdue

25 January 2021 5:25 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that the Political Party

Funding Act will come into effect from 1 April.The Act regulates public and private funding

of political parties. And will require parties to disclose donations and their donors to the

Independent Electoral Commission.

Thami Nkosi is Right2Know's Advocacy Organiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

