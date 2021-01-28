Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?

Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public.
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.
Sharks will go to Pretoria for Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup final against the Bulls.Gavin Rich is a Senior Rugby Journalist, join Africa Melane, with a closer look at some of the formidable players and his predictions for the gamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings. Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)
The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.
Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)
Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.
Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum
The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.