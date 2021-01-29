Fitness Tracking fitness and using technology to keep active

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Clifford Coonan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Dr Roze
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus The Health Department says 7,150 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. 29 January 2021 6:25 AM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away Among her many accolades, including various awards for her stage performances, the icon holds the Order of Ikhamanga in silver.... 28 January 2021 7:49 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness Tracking fitness and using technology to keep active

Fitness Tracking fitness and using technology to keep active

29 January 2021 5:12 AM

Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Currie Cup Final: Bulls vs Sharks

29 January 2021 6:25 AM

Sharks will go to Pretoria for Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup final against the Bulls.Gavin Rich is a Senior Rugby Journalist, join Africa Melane, with a closer look at some of the formidable players and his predictions for the gam

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ivermectin given the green light for controlled compassionate use

28 January 2021 6:18 AM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?

28 January 2021 5:10 AM

Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public. 
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

27 January 2021 6:08 AM

The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings.             Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality

27 January 2021 5:27 AM

Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities

27 January 2021 5:16 AM

While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saccawu on new employment requirements for restaurant industry

26 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Mike Sikani | Spokesperson at South African
Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union
(Saccawu)

The restaurant industry faces a costly set of new rules for staff pay, which includes mandatory wagehikes, December bonuses, weekly payments to staff for cleaning their uniforms etc. This is part of a
collective agreement  by the newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering
and Allied Trades. An urgent interdict has been launched against new employment requirements. For
a restaurant worker's perspective, Mike Sikani is the spokesperson of South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers Union.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity questions DBE's directive that independent schools remain closed

26 January 2021 5:38 AM

Guest :Anton Van Der Bijl | Head of the Labour Legal
Department at Solidarity at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent
schools must remain closed until 1 February. According to the trade union the department has no say
on when these schools open or close. It has insisted that government amend the directives and
publish such in the Government Gazette failing which it proceed to the court.   
Anton van der Bijl is the head of labour law services at Solidarity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&amp;Tourism: Robben Island V-day wedding ceremony cancelled this year

26 January 2021 5:01 AM

Guest :Melany Kühn | Spokesperson for Robben Island Museum

The mass wedding ceremony on Robben Island has been the highlight of every
Valentine's Day for the past 20 years.Unfortunately this year's ceremony has been cancelled. The
Department of Home Affairs has  put a temporary suspension on applications for IDs, passports and
marriage services due to an increasing number of staffers testing positive for COVID-19 - this includes
the heart warming exchange of vows on February 14th.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus

Local

Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away

Local

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Zuma likely to appear at Zondo Inquiry in February after ConCourt ruling
29 January 2021 7:52 AM

29 January 2021 7:52 AM

Ex-minister Mahlobo given millions to 'deal with judges', Zondo hears
29 January 2021 7:25 AM

29 January 2021 7:25 AM

Late Sibongile Khumalo remembered as one of SA's most venerated singers
29 January 2021 7:00 AM

29 January 2021 7:00 AM

